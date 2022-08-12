Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $625,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.89. 86,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,640. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

