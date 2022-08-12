Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,600 shares of company stock worth $24,753,679 in the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.99. 55,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

