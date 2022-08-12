Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $33.91 on Monday. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

