Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $430,668.16 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,682.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25.
- On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.
- On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91.
- On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.
- On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.
- On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20.
Shares of BEN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.
BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
