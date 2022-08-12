Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $430,668.16 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,682.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

