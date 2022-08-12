Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading 2.1% Higher

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.43. 13,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 24,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Freshii Stock Down 11.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.60.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

