Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Stephens

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

FRPT stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

