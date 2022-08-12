Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $493.00 million-$497.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.03 million. Freshworks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.07–$0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.23.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. 100,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,213. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

