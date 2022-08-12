Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICVW) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FICVW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 77 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621. Frontier Investment has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frontier Investment stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.