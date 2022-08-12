FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from FSA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

FSA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.12.

Get FSA Group alerts:

About FSA Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company operates through Services and Consumer Lending segments. The Services segment offers informal and debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, and bankruptcy services.

Receive News & Ratings for FSA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.