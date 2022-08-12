Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 148,476 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chindata Group Stock Up 2.0 %
CD opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.05. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.37.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
