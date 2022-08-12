Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,574 shares of company stock worth $2,704,620. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $200.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

