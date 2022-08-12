Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Stock Up 1.4 %

FNKO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 661,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,335 shares of company stock worth $1,320,060. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Funko by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

