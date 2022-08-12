FY2022 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of EMR opened at $87.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

