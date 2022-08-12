FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Lowered by Analyst

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

FLYW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 550,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Flywire by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock valued at $42,324,817. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

