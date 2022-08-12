G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $26.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of GIII stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $35.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
