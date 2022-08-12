Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

