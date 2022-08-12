Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $1,431,300.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $48.32. 26,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,371. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,277,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,645,000 after acquiring an additional 157,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,675,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,234,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,018,000 after purchasing an additional 573,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

