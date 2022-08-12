Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,734 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Similarweb worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $200,113,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,477,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 70.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $5,523,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMWB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 5,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 117.85% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

