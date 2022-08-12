Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $768,808,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $159,390.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $150,930.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,925,000 after acquiring an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 599,735 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in eXp World by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

