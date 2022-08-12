Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading Up 1%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 11.37 and last traded at 11.27. Approximately 48,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 53,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.16.

Global Dividend Growth Split Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.