goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.00.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of goeasy stock traded up C$4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$142.78. 58,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,107. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$95.00 and a twelve month high of C$218.35.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. Research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.3299989 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.