Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

GORO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

NYSE:GORO opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.60. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

