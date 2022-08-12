Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
GORO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Gold Resource Stock Performance
NYSE:GORO opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.60. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72.
Gold Resource Company Profile
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
