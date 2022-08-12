Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after buying an additional 108,968 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 765.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,944 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

