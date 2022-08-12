Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $3.80 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.76 on Monday. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Grab by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Grab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Grab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Grab by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Grab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

