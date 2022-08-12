Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.30 million-$209.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.23 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.