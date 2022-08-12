Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.00 million-$256.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.2 %

LOPE traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. 223,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,464. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

