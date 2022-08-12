Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Cowen

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 29,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $294,814.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $294,814.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,221.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,705 shares of company stock worth $25,024,384. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.