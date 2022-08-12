Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 54,018 shares.The stock last traded at $147.27 and had previously closed at $142.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 77,501 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

