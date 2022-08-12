Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 54,018 shares.The stock last traded at $147.27 and had previously closed at $142.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
Featured Articles
