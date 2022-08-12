Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

NYSE TV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 52,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.