Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of GH opened at $53.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 6.18. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

