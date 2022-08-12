Gulf Resources (GURE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Gulf Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GURE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.23. 3,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

