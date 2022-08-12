Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

