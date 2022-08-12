Hathor Achieves Market Cap of $41.69 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Hathor has a market cap of $41.69 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 910,871,136 coins and its circulating supply is 234,926,136 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

