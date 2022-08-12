HC Wainwright Cuts GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Price Target to $5.25

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $5.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 419.80% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
GoldMining Price Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.
Institutional Trading of GoldMining
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoldMining (GLDG)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.