HC Wainwright Cuts GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Price Target to $5.25

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $5.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 419.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GoldMining by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

