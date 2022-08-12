HC Wainwright Trims Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Target Price to $8.50

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $1.85 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $107.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,557,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 140,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth about $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

