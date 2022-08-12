Head to Head Contrast: Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) versus Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -90.64% 18.86% 3.50% Video River Networks 16.08% 135.46% 43.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Angel Oak Mortgage and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 2 0 2.50 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Video River Networks.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Video River Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.29 $21.11 million ($3.53) -4.33 Video River Networks $7.48 million 0.65 $2.18 million N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Video River Networks

(Get Rating)

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

