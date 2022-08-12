Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to “Outperform”

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,392. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 458.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

