HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Update

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

HeartBeam stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,599. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38. HeartBeam has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

