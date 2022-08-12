Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 461,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after buying an additional 226,297 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Heartland Express by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.