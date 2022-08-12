Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,173,906.45 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,173,906.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 810,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $602,889.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $486,790.92.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $418,398.28.

On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $135,921.65.

On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $709,471.38.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $151,379.10.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11.

On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $48,153.57.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.

On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $166,489.32.

Shares of Heliogen stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heliogen by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

