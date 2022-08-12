Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,044,000 after acquiring an additional 540,908 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $44,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.