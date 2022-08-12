Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

TSE:HRX opened at C$13.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$476.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.73. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$19.65.

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.00 million. Research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares in the company, valued at C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

