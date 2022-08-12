HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,716 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.71. 41,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,577. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

