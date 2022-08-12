HFR Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $76,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETN traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

