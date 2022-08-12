HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.99. 111,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,855. The company has a market capitalization of $348.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,047. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

