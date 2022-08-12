HFR Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.45. 7,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

