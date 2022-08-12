High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Liner Foods in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

TSE HLF opened at C$13.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$10.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$373.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$355.85 million.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Insider Activity at High Liner Foods

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,485.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,485.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,892 shares of company stock worth $973,561.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

