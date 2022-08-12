High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of High Liner Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.00. 109,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.59. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$10.77 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$466.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.83.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$373.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$355.85 million. Research analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.9416089 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.48 per share, with a total value of C$103,485.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,485.90. Insiders purchased 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $973,561 over the last 90 days.

About High Liner Foods

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.