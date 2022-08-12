High Performance Blockchain Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.39 million and $124,224.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002215 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

