Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $44,669.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038837 BTC.
About Horizon Protocol
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
